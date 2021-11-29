Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) was valued at $4.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.80 while reaching the peak value of $4.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.80. The stock current value is $3.81.Recently in News on November 24, 2021, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Announces Pricing of a $30.4 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium to the Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA; KTTAW) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 8.68 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 8.68 million shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $3.50 per share and accompanying warrant in a private placement priced at a premium to the market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds to the Company from the private placement are expected to be approximately $30.4 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares are logging -55.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $8.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2960630 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) recorded performance in the market was 12.64%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.97M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KTTA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.64%. The shares increased approximately by 67.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.47% in the period of the last 30 days.