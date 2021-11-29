Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) was valued at $2.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.10 while reaching the peak value of $2.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.97. The stock current value is $1.99.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, OpRegen® Clinical Data Presented at 125th Annual American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting by Michael S. Ip, M.D.. Ongoing Clinical Trial Data Continue to Demonstrate a Single Administration of OpRegen Can Provide Anatomical and Functional Improvements in Patients with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration with Geographic Atrophy. You can read further details here

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1316 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) full year performance was 50.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -36.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847335 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) recorded performance in the market was 13.07%, having the revenues showcasing -21.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 344.21M, as it employees total of 49 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4854, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -26.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 676,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LCTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.78%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.03%, alongside a boost of 50.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by -13.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.03% during last recorded quarter.