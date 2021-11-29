Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND). It is currently valued at $11.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.67, after setting-off with the price of $10.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.04.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, Nextdoor and Veterans United team up to support Veterans in neighborhoods nationwide. – Nextdoor, in partnership with Veterans United, is launching Proud Veteran Homeowner Groups to connect Veterans in local communities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -37.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.85 and $18.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 613673 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) recorded performance in the market was 16.40%, having the revenues showcasing 17.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Market experts do have their say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.56, with a change in the price was noted +0.75. In a similar fashion, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,218,525 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Raw Stochastic average of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nextdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.40%. The shares -10.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.22% during last recorded quarter.