cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) was valued at $1.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.51 while reaching the peak value of $1.52 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.48. The stock current value is $1.90.Recently in News on November 29, 2021, cbdMD Announces Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership With Amazon Platform Partner Amify. cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading, most highly trusted and best recognized CBD companies, today announced their multi-year exclusive agreement with Amify, an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) platform partner, to prepare for the inclusion of CBD products within the Amazon marketplace. Amify, which specializes in Amazon go-to-market strategies, content creation and operational excellence, will act as cbdMD’s exclusive CBD partner to launch products on the Amazon platform as soon as the category is accepted and becomes available. This partnership includes all the leading and award-winning cbdMD branded products, including cbdMD’s gummies, tinctures, gelcaps and topicals, as well as the award-winning Paw CBD animal brand. In addition, the new line of skin care and beauty products under the brand cbdMD Botanicals will also be available. You can read further details here

cbdMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.8300 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/21.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) full year performance was -42.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, cbdMD Inc. shares are logging -72.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $6.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21901872 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) recorded performance in the market was -49.49%, having the revenues showcasing -29.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.35M, as it employees total of 165 workers.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the cbdMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0818, with a change in the price was noted -1.02. In a similar fashion, cbdMD Inc. posted a movement of -36.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 339,831 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YCBD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of cbdMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of cbdMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.83%, alongside a downfall of -42.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.38% during last recorded quarter.