Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) was valued at $5.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.20 while reaching the peak value of $9.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.58. The stock current value is $7.90.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 30, 2021. Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss those results and provide a business update. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biofrontera Inc. shares are logging 7.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.25 and $7.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 103286499 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) recorded performance in the market was 79.14%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.30M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biofrontera Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BFRI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Biofrontera Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.14%. The shares sunk approximately by 211.02% in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.