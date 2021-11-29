BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 8.22M

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is priced at $0.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.945 and reached a high price of $0.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.70. The stock touched a low price of $0.812.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces Pricing of $7.8 million Private Placement. BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) with two institutional investors (the “Holders”) to sell certain senior secured convertible notes of the Company in a private placement in the aggregate principal amount of $7,800,000 in the aggregate original principal amount of $6,500,000, representing an aggregate original issue discount of 20% (the “Convertible Notes”). The Convertible Notes do not bear interest except upon the occurrence of certain events of default. You can read further details here

BIMI International Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.5300 for the same time period, recorded on 10/22/21.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) full year performance was -56.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIMI International Medical Inc. shares are logging -67.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $2.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36464921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) recorded performance in the market was -45.81%, having the revenues showcasing 9.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.47M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIMI International Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8538, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, BIMI International Medical Inc. posted a movement of -24.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,778,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIMI is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BIMI International Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.72%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BIMI International Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.60%, alongside a downfall of -56.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.04% during last recorded quarter.