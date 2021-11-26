The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $18.86

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO), which is $15.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.30 after opening rate of $13.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.70 before closing at $13.86.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, The Vita Coco Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Record Third Quarter Net Sales Increased 32.5% to $115.7 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares are logging -18.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.00 and $18.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 722774 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) recorded performance in the market was 12.20%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Vita Coco Company Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The Vita Coco Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.20%. The shares increased approximately by -9.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.17% in the period of the last 30 days.