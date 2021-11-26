Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), which is $9.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.78 after opening rate of $9.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.27 before closing at $9.83.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, Live Nation Resumes Acquisition Of OCESA, The Third Largest Promoter Globally And Leading Live Entertainment Company In Mexico, Further Growing Business In Latin America. As concerts are returning around the world, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, has agreed to proceed with its previously announced acquisition of a 51% controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento, a leading promoter in Latin America and owner of Ticketmaster Mexico from CIE (BMV: CIE), a prominent player in the live entertainment industry in Latin America, and Grupo Televisa (NYSE: TV), the largest multimedia company in the Spanish-speaking world, for an aggregate purchase price of MXN$8,835,000,000 or approximately USD$444 million based on September 10th closing exchange rate of 19.89, 7% of which will be held back and retained by Live Nation to cover operating losses, if any, for a period of time following closing. The acquisition, previously announced in July of 2019, was paused due to the pandemic, and is now expected to close by late 2021 or early 2022. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, which was previously granted during prior negotiations and must be confirmed once again now that the deal is proceeding. The move furthers Live Nation’s goal of building its global live entertainment platform, allowing the company to better service artists who now travel the world to play to their expanding global fan base. You can read further details here

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.06 on 06/07/21, with the lowest value was $7.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) full year performance was 10.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares are logging -38.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.15 and $15.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532315 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) recorded performance in the market was 12.99%, having the revenues showcasing -25.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.16B, as it employees total of 47106 workers.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Grupo Televisa S.A.B. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.02, with a change in the price was noted -4.78. In a similar fashion, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. posted a movement of -33.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,119,381 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TV is recording 1.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.67.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Grupo Televisa S.A.B., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.20%, alongside a boost of 10.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.52% during last recorded quarter.