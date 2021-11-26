Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.73

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), which is $10.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.04 after opening rate of $11.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.55 before closing at $11.02.Recently in News on October 25, 2021, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.: Strong Performance in Third Quarter Delivers Sequential Increases to Revenues, up 14.6%, Net Income, up 30.7%, and EBITDA, up 14.6%; Doubles Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.20 Per Unit; and Updates Guidance. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported increased financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the “2021 Quarter”) compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Sequential Quarter”). Primarily on the strength of increased coal sales volumes and price realizations, total revenues for the 2021 Quarter rose 14.6% to $415.4 million. Increased total revenues, partially offset by higher total operating expenses, drove net income for the 2021 Quarter up by 30.7% to $57.5 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, while EBITDA climbed 14.6% to $135.9 million. Increased coal sales volumes and prices for the 2021 Quarter led coal sales revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our coal operating segments higher by 11.1% and 10.9%, respectively. Increased royalty volumes sold and higher sales prices for the 2021 Quarter also drove total royalty revenues and Segment Adjusted EBITDA for our royalties segments up by 18.5% and 27.6%, respectively. (Unless otherwise noted, all references in the text of this release to “net income (loss)” refer to “net income (loss) attributable to ARLP.” For definitions of EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release.). You can read further details here

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.90 on 10/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) full year performance was 146.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are logging -17.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.17 and $12.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 589701 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recorded performance in the market was 136.61%, having the revenues showcasing 29.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 2902 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.58, with a change in the price was noted +3.63. In a similar fashion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted a movement of +52.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 581,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARLP is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.20%, alongside a boost of 146.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.43% during last recorded quarter.