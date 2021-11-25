New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) was valued at $10.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.42 while reaching the peak value of $10.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.42. The stock current value is $10.51.Recently in News on August 4, 2021, New Frontier Health Corporation Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction. New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Unicorn II Holdings Limited (“HoldCo”), Unicorn II Parent Limited (“Parent”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HoldCo, and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$1,582 million. You can read further details here

New Frontier Health Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.60 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $8.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) full year performance was 19.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Frontier Health Corporation shares are logging -9.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.93 and $11.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 837547 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) recorded performance in the market was 22.21%, having the revenues showcasing -6.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.38B, as it employees total of 3309 workers.

Market experts do have their say about New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Frontier Health Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.16, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, New Frontier Health Corporation posted a movement of -6.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,695 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NFH is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical breakdown of New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH)

Raw Stochastic average of New Frontier Health Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of New Frontier Health Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.83%, alongside a boost of 19.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.33% during last recorded quarter.