Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.12

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is priced at $241.76 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $243.24 and reached a high price of $244.05, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $244.05. The stock touched a low price of $240.63.Recently in News on October 29, 2021, ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend. The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Illinois Tool Works Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $244.45 on 11/23/21, with the lowest value was $192.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) full year performance was 13.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares are logging -1.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $192.89 and $244.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 883124 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) recorded performance in the market was 18.58%, having the revenues showcasing 5.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 75.58B, as it employees total of 43000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Illinois Tool Works Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 226.24, with a change in the price was noted +19.07. In a similar fashion, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted a movement of +8.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 864,547 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITW is recording 2.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Raw Stochastic average of Illinois Tool Works Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.75%, alongside a boost of 13.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.11% during last recorded quarter.