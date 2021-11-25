Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is on the roll with an average volume of 442.63K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) was valued at $74.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.82 while reaching the peak value of $75.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $73.485. The stock current value is $73.82.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, FEMSA’s Envoy Solutions reaches agreement to acquire Johnston Paper, expanding its footprint in the Northeast region of the United States. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that Envoy Solutions, FEMSA’s specialized distribution subsidiary in the United States, reached an agreement to acquire Johnston Paper Company, Inc., (“Johnston Paper”), an independent specialized distribution company based in Auburn, New York. Johnston Paper will enhance Envoy Solutions´ existing footprint in the Northeast by increasing its reach into the Upstate New York area. This transaction represents another important step in FEMSA’s strategic path to build a leading national distribution platform in the United States. Revenues of the acquired business for the last twelve months as of October 2021, were over US$ 90 million. You can read further details here

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.59 on 09/15/21, with the lowest value was $67.74 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) full year performance was -4.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -17.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.74 and $89.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 763539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) recorded performance in the market was -2.57%, having the revenues showcasing -13.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.33B, as it employees total of 316072 workers.

Analysts verdict on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.27, with a change in the price was noted -10.51. In a similar fashion, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of -12.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 424,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FMX is recording 0.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.63%, alongside a downfall of -4.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.69% during last recorded quarter.