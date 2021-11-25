Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO), which is $1.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.25 after opening rate of $1.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.17.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Ambow Partners with Universities and Industry Leaders to Build New IC Talent Ecosystem. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that it has entered into strategic cooperation agreements entitled “Building Integrated Circuit (“IC”) Talents Ecosystem” (the “Agreements”), with North China University of Technology, China Advanced Semiconductor Industry Innovation Alliance (CASA), and H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (H3C). Ambow finalized the Agreements during the Integrated Circuits Industry Education and Training Forum, an Ambow-sponsored event at the Fourth Semiconductor Intelligence Conference 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.6800 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.9630 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -46.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -78.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $5.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 831156 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was -44.70%, having the revenues showcasing -18.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.87M, as it employees total of 1809 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5711, with a change in the price was noted -1.19. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of -49.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 194,088 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.67%, alongside a downfall of -46.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.92% during last recorded quarter.