Analysts Mean recommendation for Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) was 1.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), which is $24.21 to be very precise. Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Global Ship Lease Announces New Multi-Year Charters and Increases Quarterly Dividend. Quarterly dividend to increase by 50% to $0.375 per share, more than triple the dividend initially announced in January 2021. You can read further details here

Global Ship Lease Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.51 on 11/11/21, with the lowest value was $11.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) full year performance was 167.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Global Ship Lease Inc. shares are logging -8.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.78 and $26.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 768254 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) recorded performance in the market was 103.62%, having the revenues showcasing 21.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 893.83M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.37, with a change in the price was noted +6.10. In a similar fashion, Global Ship Lease Inc. posted a movement of +33.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 749,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSL is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical breakdown of Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Global Ship Lease Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Global Ship Lease Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.44%, alongside a boost of 167.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.66% during last recorded quarter.