Take note of this Trade Activity: Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS), which is $9.93 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.41 after opening rate of $9.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.87 before closing at $9.79.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, MANSCAPED™, a Leading Men’s Lifestyle and Consumer Brand, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Business Combination With Bright Lights Acquisition Corp.. MANSCAPED, a leader and pioneer in men’s grooming, has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:BLTS) (“Bright Lights”), led by Michael Mahan, Allen Shapiro, John Howard, and Hahn Lee; MANSCAPED is led by executive team Paul Tran, Kevin Datoo, Phillip Unthank, Ty Shay, Chee Min Hong, and Marcelo Kertész. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -5.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.56 and $10.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5361116 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS) recorded performance in the market was 0.30%, having the revenues showcasing 1.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 285.49M.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.24. In a similar fashion, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (BLTS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.30%. The shares increased approximately by 1.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.95% during last recorded quarter.