Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA) was valued at $38.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $39.00 while reaching the peak value of $39.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.50. The stock current value is $11.18.Recently in News on November 12, 2021, Society Pass (SoPa) Announces Closing of $26,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Closing of $2,125,000 Over-Allotment. via NewMediaWire — Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (“SoPa” or the “Company”), a leading Southeast Asian data-driven loyalty platform, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 2,888,889 shares of its common stock (“Common Stock”) at a price of $9.00 per share and its closing of the underwriter’s purchase of an additional 236,111 shares of Common Stock pursuant to its over-allotment option, each occurring on November 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock shares are logging -85.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and -25.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.00 and $77.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4128609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA) recorded performance in the market was -76.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.12M.

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock (SOPA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Society Pass Incorporated Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.85%.