Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) was up 9.44%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). It is currently valued at $21.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $21.93, after setting-off with the price of $20.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.135 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.03.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Life Time Announces New, National Grand Prix Cycling Race Series for Elite Cyclists in 2022 with $250,000 Prize Purse. Inaugural year to include six iconic, renowned events including Garmin UNBOUND Gravel and Leadville Trail 100 as the Company aims to grow fandom and camaraderie around cycling in the United States. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.81 and $21.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1078004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) recorded performance in the market was 23.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.00B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LTH is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.16%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Life Time Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.49%. The shares increased approximately by 11.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.26% in the period of the last 30 days.