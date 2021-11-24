Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB). It is currently valued at $12.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.61, after setting-off with the price of $12.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.57.Recently in News on September 21, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB). New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 21, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.34 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $10.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) full year performance was 13.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are logging -16.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.08 and $15.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3147488 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) recorded performance in the market was 15.32%, having the revenues showcasing -0.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.51B, as it employees total of 84512 workers.

Specialists analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.69, with a change in the price was noted +0.18. In a similar fashion, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft posted a movement of +1.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,405,009 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DB is recording 3.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Raw Stochastic average of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.52%, alongside a boost of 13.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.87% during last recorded quarter.