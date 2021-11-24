Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) market price of $1.52 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX). It is currently valued at $1.52. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.55, after setting-off with the price of $1.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Galera to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in November. You can read further details here

Galera Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.9900 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) full year performance was -85.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $12.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1168156 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) recorded performance in the market was -85.14%, having the revenues showcasing -82.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.19M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Analysts verdict on Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Galera Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.7021, with a change in the price was noted -8.97. In a similar fashion, Galera Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -85.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,817,432 in trading volumes.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Galera Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Galera Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.60%, alongside a downfall of -85.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.14% during last recorded quarter.