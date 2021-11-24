FREYR Battery (FREY) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, FREYR Battery (FREY) was valued at $12.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.20 while reaching the peak value of $12.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.93. The stock current value is $11.30.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, FREYR Joins Fair Cobalt Alliance. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has become a member of the Fair Cobalt Alliance (“FCA”) to underscore FREYR’s commitment to developing a sustainable global battery industry. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 14.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -26.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.71 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1770189 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 12.33%, having the revenues showcasing 25.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.32B, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FREYR Battery (FREY)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the FREYR Battery a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FREYR Battery, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.34%, alongside a boost of 14.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.42% during last recorded quarter.