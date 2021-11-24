Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

At the end of the latest market close, Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) was valued at $83.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $88.43 while reaching the peak value of $100.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $88.01. The stock current value is $99.91.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will participate in the Credit Suisse 9th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom’s Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 30 days. You can read further details here

Dycom Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $101.16 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $62.88 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) full year performance was 27.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dycom Industries Inc. shares are logging -1.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $61.50 and $101.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2393472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) recorded performance in the market was 32.30%, having the revenues showcasing 30.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.01B, as it employees total of 14276 workers.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dycom Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.67, with a change in the price was noted +25.65. In a similar fashion, Dycom Industries Inc. posted a movement of +34.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DY is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dycom Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dycom Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.51%, alongside a boost of 27.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.55% during last recorded quarter.