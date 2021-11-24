D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Let’s start up with the current stock price of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS), which is $2.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.32 after opening rate of $3.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.81 before closing at $3.16.Recently in News on November 23, 2021, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS). Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors of pending class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Hepsiburada American Depositary Receipts (“shares”) since July 1, 2021 and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Jonathan Zimmerman, at (844) 818-6980 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com for more information. The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is December 20, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are logging -81.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.05 and $15.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1918835 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was -78.78%, having the revenues showcasing -76.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 983.59M, as it employees total of 492 workers.

Specialists analysis on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.55, with a change in the price was noted -11.22. In a similar fashion, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi posted a movement of -79.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 926,441 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS)

Raw Stochastic average of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.78%. The shares increased approximately by -14.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -76.29% during last recorded quarter.