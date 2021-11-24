Braze Inc. (BRZE): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Braze Inc. (BRZE). It is currently valued at $76.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $85.30, after setting-off with the price of $85.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $75.14 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $85.01.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Braze Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Braze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRZE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 8,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 800,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. The offering consisted of 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock issued and sold by Braze, and 1,300,000 shares of Class A common stock sold by the selling stockholders named in the prospectus. Braze did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Braze’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BRZE.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Braze Inc. shares are logging -22.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.35 and $98.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1396963 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Braze Inc. (BRZE) recorded performance in the market was -18.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 609.04M, as it employees total of 870 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Braze Inc. (BRZE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Braze Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Braze Inc. (BRZE)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Braze Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.48%.