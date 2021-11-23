UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): These Numbers are Too Good to be true – Invest Chronicle
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR). It is currently valued at $6.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.67, after setting-off with the price of $6.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.025 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.25.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, UP Fintech Holding Limited to be Added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index. UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that the Company’s stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on Nov 30, 2021. You can read further details here

UP Fintech Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.50 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $6.03 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/21.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) full year performance was -12.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares are logging -84.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.12 and $38.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2158405 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) recorded performance in the market was -21.28%, having the revenues showcasing -57.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 953.81M, as it employees total of 785 workers.

Market experts do have their say about UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the UP Fintech Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.61, with a change in the price was noted -19.33. In a similar fashion, UP Fintech Holding Limited posted a movement of -75.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,846,173 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGR is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical breakdown of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Raw Stochastic average of UP Fintech Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UP Fintech Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.27%, alongside a downfall of -12.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.25% during last recorded quarter.

