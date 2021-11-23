The Stars are Aligning for Holders of 111 Inc. (YI)

111 Inc. (YI) is priced at $4.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.85 and reached a high price of $4.8627, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.85. The stock touched a low price of $4.13.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, 111, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. 111, Inc. (“111” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YI), a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

111 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.88 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $4.13 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

111 Inc. (YI) full year performance was -38.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 111 Inc. shares are logging -90.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.61 and $45.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 564001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 111 Inc. (YI) recorded performance in the market was -39.71%, having the revenues showcasing -47.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 362.85M, as it employees total of 2189 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 111 Inc. (YI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 111 Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.20, with a change in the price was noted -4.93. In a similar fashion, 111 Inc. posted a movement of -54.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 279,668 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of 111 Inc. (YI)

Raw Stochastic average of 111 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 111 Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.41%, alongside a downfall of -38.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -24.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.76% during last recorded quarter.