Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.24

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is priced at $2.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.082 and reached a high price of $3.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.03. The stock touched a low price of $1.97.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Reliance Global Group Promotes Jonathan Fortman to Vice President of Acquisitions. via NewMediaWire — Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), which combines AI and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Jonathan Fortman has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Global Group’s subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services, to Vice President of Acquisitions for Reliance Global Group, where he reports directly to Mr. Ezra Beyman, Chairman and CEO. You can read further details here

Reliance Global Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) full year performance was -65.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares are logging -95.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $42.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19268786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) recorded performance in the market was -67.18%, having the revenues showcasing -27.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.48M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reliance Global Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.78, with a change in the price was noted -1.54. In a similar fashion, Reliance Global Group Inc. posted a movement of -42.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RELI is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Trends and Technical analysis: Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Global Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.87%, alongside a downfall of -65.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.49% during last recorded quarter.