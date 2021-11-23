Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: iFresh Inc. (IFMK)

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is priced at $0.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.16. The stock touched a low price of $0.47.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, iFresh Announces NASDAQ Delisting. iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK), a leading Asian American supermarket chain and online grocer, announced today that on November 19, 2021, the Company received notice from the staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Staff”) that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has denied the Company’s appeal of the Staff’s September 22, 2021 decision to delist the common stock of the Company. Accordingly, the Company’s common stock will be delisted effective with the open of business on November 23, 2021. The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to be traded on the OTC Expert Market, and the Company will seek to establish relationships with market makers to provide additional trading opportunities in the Company’s stock. However, there can be no assurance that a market for the Company’s shares will develop. You can read further details here

iFresh Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.4700 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/21.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) full year performance was -42.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iFresh Inc. shares are logging -88.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and -34.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6620095 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) recorded performance in the market was -37.41%, having the revenues showcasing -58.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.56M, as it employees total of 276 workers.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iFresh Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0904, with a change in the price was noted -0.90. In a similar fashion, iFresh Inc. posted a movement of -64.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,397,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IFMK is recording 2.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of iFresh Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -59.89%, alongside a downfall of -42.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -63.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by -42.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.82% during last recorded quarter.