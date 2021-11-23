Here is why Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.07%

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is priced at $3.91 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.05 and reached a high price of $4.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.86. The stock touched a low price of $3.77.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company (“Vinco Ventures,” or the “Company”), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Vinco Ventures Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.49 on 09/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) full year performance was 167.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares are logging -68.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 252.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $12.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26255615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) recorded performance in the market was 185.40%, having the revenues showcasing 32.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 391.20M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vinco Ventures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.10, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Vinco Ventures Inc. posted a movement of -4.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,352,363 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 185.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.21%, alongside a boost of 167.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -8.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.99% during last recorded quarter.