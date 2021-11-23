Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL), which is $6.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.654 after opening rate of $8.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.855 before closing at $8.83.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Gracell Biotechnologies Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation for FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 Dual-targeting CAR-T Cell Therapy Candidate GC012F for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for GC012F, Gracell’s FasTCAR-enabled BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. shares are logging -81.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and -22.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.27 and $33.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 975629 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) recorded performance in the market was -74.54%, having the revenues showcasing -40.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 436.26M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.78, with a change in the price was noted -6.13. In a similar fashion, Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. posted a movement of -49.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 131,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRCL is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.54%. The shares increased approximately by -41.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by -38.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.65% during last recorded quarter.