Boiling and ready to burst as Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) last month performance was -26.42%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tarena International Inc. (TEDU). It is currently valued at $0.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.7898, after setting-off with the price of $0.7391. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.6601 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.73.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Tarena and the Buyer Group Agree to Terminate Merger Agreement. Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that the Company and the buyer group (the “Buyer Group Parties”) consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Kidedu Holdings Limited (“Parent”), Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”) and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated April 30, 2021. All parties have entered into a Termination and Settlement Agreement (the “Termination Agreement”) with respect to the mutual termination. You can read further details here

Tarena International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8500 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 11/18/21.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) full year performance was -65.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tarena International Inc. shares are logging -79.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) recorded performance in the market was -74.34%, having the revenues showcasing -43.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.45M, as it employees total of 10181 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5029, with a change in the price was noted -1.96. In a similar fashion, Tarena International Inc. posted a movement of -71.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,136,468 in trading volumes.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tarena International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.03%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tarena International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -74.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.03%, alongside a downfall of -65.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.48% during last recorded quarter.