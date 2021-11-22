Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI), which is $8.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.56 after opening rate of $7.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.7604 before closing at $7.75.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading provider of transportation and technical training programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Universal Technical Institute Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.56 on 11/19/21, with the lowest value was $5.34 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) full year performance was 45.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Technical Institute Inc. shares are logging 4.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.34 and $8.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 549803 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) recorded performance in the market was 31.58%, having the revenues showcasing 25.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 254.41M, as it employees total of 1575 workers.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universal Technical Institute Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.70, with a change in the price was noted +2.01. In a similar fashion, Universal Technical Institute Inc. posted a movement of +30.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 83,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UTI is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Technical Institute Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.84%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Universal Technical Institute Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.76%, alongside a boost of 45.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.74% during last recorded quarter.