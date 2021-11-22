The9 Limited (NCTY): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, The9 Limited (NCTY) was valued at $10.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.13 while reaching the peak value of $11.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.12. The stock current value is $11.73.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, The9 Limited Announced Its NFTSTAR is Planned to be Officially Launched on December 17 Global Pre-registered Users Exceeded 180,000. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established internet company, today announced that following the recent signing of partnering stars, its NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR (www.nftstar.com) has proliferated to 180,000 pre-registered users from 176 countries. The platform is planned to be officially launched one week before Christmas on December 17, 2021. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 363.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -86.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 397.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.36 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1029990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 231.36%, having the revenues showcasing -18.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 210.79M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

The9 Limited (NCTY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.13, with a change in the price was noted -2.53. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of -17.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,725,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NCTY is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

The9 Limited (NCTY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 231.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.35%, alongside a boost of 363.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.99% during last recorded quarter.