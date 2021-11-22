The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Intuit Inc. (INTU). It is currently valued at $692.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $716.86, after setting-off with the price of $715.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $681.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $628.94.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Intuit Reports Strong First Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance Reflecting Early Momentum in the Year and the Acquisition of Mailchimp. Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Oct. 31. Intuit grew total revenue to $2.0 billion, up from $1.3 billion the prior year, including the addition of Credit Karma. With the addition of Mailchimp starting Nov. 1 and the company’s strong momentum, Intuit raised its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to 26 to 28 percent growth. Excluding Mailchimp, the company expects revenue growth of 18 to 20 percent, up from prior guidance of 15 to 16 percent. You can read further details here

Intuit Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $716.86 on 11/19/21, with the lowest value was $357.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) full year performance was 91.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Intuit Inc. shares are logging 7.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $337.72 and $646.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3609863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Intuit Inc. (INTU) recorded performance in the market was 82.27%, having the revenues showcasing 25.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.89B, as it employees total of 13500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Intuit Inc. (INTU)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the Intuit Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 557.09, with a change in the price was noted +202.17. In a similar fashion, Intuit Inc. posted a movement of +41.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,120,979 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Intuit Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.20%, alongside a boost of 91.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.31% during last recorded quarter.