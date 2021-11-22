Recent Change of 4.23% in the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is priced at $128.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $129.98 and reached a high price of $139.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $123.38. The stock touched a low price of $125.60.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Rivian Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (“Rivian”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 153,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $78.00 per share. In addition, Rivian has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,950,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Rivian’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol “RIVN.” The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares are logging -28.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $95.20 and $179.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 49212059 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) recorded performance in the market was 27.67%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.23B, as it employees total of 6274 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rivian Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.67%.