Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) was valued at $5.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.78 while reaching the peak value of $10.8399 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.8201. The stock current value is $9.89.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Greenland Launches 2nd Electric Industrial Vehicle Line: The GEL-1800 Electric Wheeled Front Loader. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland” or the “Company”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the launch of its second, zero operating emissions, electric industrial vehicle line, the GEL-1800 Electric Loader. This follows the successful launch of the GEF-series electric lithium forklift line. You can read further details here

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.42 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $5.10 for the same time period, recorded on 11/18/21.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) full year performance was 106.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares are logging -62.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.50 and $26.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 162149317 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) recorded performance in the market was 36.60%, having the revenues showcasing 59.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.44M, as it employees total of 328 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.50, with a change in the price was noted +2.05. In a similar fashion, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation posted a movement of +26.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,701,742 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GTEC is recording 0.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.15%, alongside a boost of 106.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 68.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 55.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.00% during last recorded quarter.