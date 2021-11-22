Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Backblaze Inc. (BLZE)

At the end of the latest market close, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) was valued at $30.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.74 while reaching the peak value of $30.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.79. The stock current value is $27.05.Recently in News on November 10, 2021, Backblaze Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Backblaze, Inc. (“Backblaze”), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds to Backblaze of $100,000,000, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by Backblaze. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Backblaze Inc. shares are logging -25.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.23 and $36.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 793294 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) recorded performance in the market was 35.93%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 188.74M, as it employees total of 228 workers.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Backblaze Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Backblaze Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.93%.