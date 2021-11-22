Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) market price of $2.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), which is $2.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.18 after opening rate of $1.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.87 before closing at $1.83.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Creative Realities Extends its Collaboration with Global Automotive Manufacturing Corporation into Canada. Creative Realities, Inc. (“Creative Realities,” “CRI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is expanding its collaboration with one of the world’s largest automakers with 15 automotive brands in 130 countries. CRI, whose omnichannel automobile platform is currently leveraged by approximately 2,600 automotive dealerships in the United States to drive customer satisfaction and retention, has been awarded the business of an additional 440 dealerships in Canada. Planning is currently underway, and deployment is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022. You can read further details here

Creative Realities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.59 on 11/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.11 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) full year performance was 123.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creative Realities Inc. shares are logging -43.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $3.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1343232 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) recorded performance in the market was 56.59%, having the revenues showcasing 44.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.80M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creative Realities Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Creative Realities Inc. posted a movement of -6.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,630,483 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CREX is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Technical breakdown of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Raw Stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Creative Realities Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.66%, alongside a boost of 123.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by 35.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.29% during last recorded quarter.