Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) is on the roll with an average volume of 425.73K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME), which is $1.56 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.83 after opening rate of $1.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.40 before closing at $2.09.Recently in News on November 11, 2021, (ZME) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Zhangmen Education Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation. Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen”) (NYSE: ZME) and its officers and directors for violations of federal securities laws. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhangmen Education Inc. shares are logging -92.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $20.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2153221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) recorded performance in the market was -90.82%, having the revenues showcasing -45.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 248.31M, as it employees total of 18522 workers.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.31, with a change in the price was noted -12.10. In a similar fashion, Zhangmen Education Inc. posted a movement of -88.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 434,903 in trading volumes.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Zhangmen Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Zhangmen Education Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -90.82%. The shares increased approximately by -7.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.83% during last recorded quarter.