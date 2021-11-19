Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), which is $4.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.58 after opening rate of $4.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.425 before closing at $4.46.Recently in News on October 28, 2021, Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results With a Step Change Increase in Cash Flows, Standout Quarters From Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, El Peñón and an Exceptional Quarter From Cerro Moro. YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is herein reporting its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021. With strong results from operations, the Company remains well positioned to achieve guidance for the year of 1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”)(2), underpinned by momentum at Canadian Malartic, Jacobina and El Peñón, as well as a strong fourth quarter performance expected at El Peñón and Cerro Moro, as previously guided. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.16 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.82 for the same time period, recorded on 09/29/21.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was -16.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -28.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.82 and $6.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4041136 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was -21.89%, having the revenues showcasing 6.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.33B, as it employees total of 5128 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.24, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of +4.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,480,612 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.40%, alongside a downfall of -16.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.19% during last recorded quarter.