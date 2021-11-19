Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Volcon Inc. (VLCN), which is $16.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.96 after opening rate of $14.38 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.10 before closing at $14.66.Recently in News on November 16, 2021, Volcon Signs 10 New Leading Powersports Dealers In First Week After Attending Accelerate Conference. Expansion Plans Ramp Up with the Launch of a Nationwide Dealership Program to Bring Full Lineup of Vehicles to Entire US. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -4.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.91 and $17.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 568422 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was 51.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 219.84M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLCN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Volcon Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.75%. The shares increased approximately by 19.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.64% in the period of the last 30 days.