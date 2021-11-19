Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), which is $0.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.5343 after opening rate of $0.5335 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5007 before closing at $0.53.Recently in News on November 15, 2021, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Use of TNX-1700, a Stabilized Recombinant Form of Trefoil Factor 2 (TFF2), for Treating Gastric and Pancreatic Cancers. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,167,010 on November 9, 2021. The patent, entitled “Trefoil Family Factor Proteins and Uses Thereof,” includes claims directed to an isolated polypeptide comprising a carboxy-terminal (CTP) domain of the beta subunit of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) fused to a TFF2 protein (TFF2-CTP). This patent, excluding possible patent term extensions, is expected to provide U.S. market exclusivity until April 2, 2033. You can read further details here

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.5007 for the same time period, recorded on 11/18/21.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) full year performance was -12.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are logging -76.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and -2.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $2.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15285600 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recorded performance in the market was -25.14%, having the revenues showcasing -23.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 221.42M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6937, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. posted a movement of -55.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,903,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TNXP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.28%, alongside a downfall of -12.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.67% during last recorded quarter.