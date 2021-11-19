Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV) is priced at $29.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.28 and reached a high price of $47.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.20. The stock touched a low price of $28.00.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Sono Motors IPO: SEV Starts Trading on Nasdaq. First Day of Trading on Nasdaq Under the Ticker Symbol “SEV”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono Group N.V. Common Shares shares are logging -24.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.06 and $38.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 40376122 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV) recorded performance in the market was -23.32%.

Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. Common Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sono Group N.V. Common Shares (SEV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Sono Group N.V. Common Shares, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.32%.