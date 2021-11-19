Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA), which is $78.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $81.18 after opening rate of $79.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $76.36 before closing at $71.78.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Copa Holdings Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The terms “Copa Holdings” and “the Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19) (which the Company believes are more relevant than year-over-year comparisons due to the significant impacts in 2020 of the COVID-19 pandemic). You can read further details here

Copa Holdings S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.91 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $64.66 for the same time period, recorded on 07/19/21.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) full year performance was 6.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are logging -17.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.66 and $94.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1296904 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) recorded performance in the market was 1.24%, having the revenues showcasing 9.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.40B, as it employees total of 5667 workers.

The Analysts eye on Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 76.53, with a change in the price was noted +3.01. In a similar fashion, Copa Holdings S.A. posted a movement of +4.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,510 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPA is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Technical rundown of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

Raw Stochastic average of Copa Holdings S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Copa Holdings S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.86%, alongside a boost of 6.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.01% during last recorded quarter.