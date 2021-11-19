Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) was valued at $11.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.24 while reaching the peak value of $15.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.20. The stock current value is $14.75.Recently in News on November 17, 2021, Jowell Global Ltd. Announces the Strategic Cooperation with Unilever’s Uni-Excubator. Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that Jowell Global and Unilever’s Uni-Excubator held a strategic cooperation conference at the Longrich China headquarters on October 22,2021. Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chairman of Jowell Global, and Mr. Jun Fang, Vice President of Data and Digital Development of Unilever China, were in attendance. During the conference, Jowell Global and Unilever’s Uni-Excubator jointly announced their strategic cooperation in China’s new social media retail. The cooperation will start with Unilever’s Hazeline Snow product line to be sold on the Company’s e-commerce platform to accelerate its reach in the domestic scented body care market, and enhance Hazeline Snow to upgrade the customized skin care solution for the consumers in Chinese market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jowell Global Ltd. shares are logging 18.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $12.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 914224 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) recorded performance in the market was 69.35%, having the revenues showcasing 212.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 379.81M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jowell Global Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.83, with a change in the price was noted +8.06. In a similar fashion, Jowell Global Ltd. posted a movement of +120.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,496 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JWEL is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jowell Global Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jowell Global Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.35%. The shares increased approximately by 94.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 147.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 212.50% during last recorded quarter.