Express Inc. (EXPR): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Express Inc. (EXPR) was valued at $4.15. The stock current value is $4.55.Recently in News on November 16, 2021, Express, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results to Be Reported on December 2, 2021. Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), a leading fashion apparel retailer, today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Moellering, President, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Express Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.97 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Express Inc. (EXPR) full year performance was 346.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Express Inc. shares are logging -67.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 429.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $13.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4762414 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Express Inc. (EXPR) recorded performance in the market was 400.00%, having the revenues showcasing -32.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.12M, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Express Inc. (EXPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Express Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.09, with a change in the price was noted -2.01. In a similar fashion, Express Inc. posted a movement of -30.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,839,711 in trading volumes.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Express Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 400.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.43%, alongside a boost of 346.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.29% during last recorded quarter.