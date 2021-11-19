Do Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) beta value of 1.75 signposts another twist?

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) is priced at $155.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $146.58 and reached a high price of $156.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $146.76. The stock touched a low price of $146.47.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Kornit Digital Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit”), a company that develops, designs and markets innovative, sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,645,953 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $151.00 per share. Kornit is offering 1,940,000 ordinary shares and an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) is offering 705,953 ordinary shares. Kornit will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares being offered by an affiliate of Amazon. The shares being sold by an affiliate of Amazon are being issued pursuant to the exercise of a warrant granted to Amazon by Kornit. Kornit has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 396,892 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Kornit Digital Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $170.67 on 11/01/21, with the lowest value was $79.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) full year performance was 100.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are logging -9.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.89 and $170.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 674683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) recorded performance in the market was 73.91%, having the revenues showcasing 21.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.28B, as it employees total of 672 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Kornit Digital Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 140.22, with a change in the price was noted +30.62. In a similar fashion, Kornit Digital Ltd. posted a movement of +24.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 233,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRNT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Kornit Digital Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kornit Digital Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.22%, alongside a boost of 100.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.58% during last recorded quarter.