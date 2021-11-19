Boiling and ready to burst as QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) last month performance was 40.98%

At the end of the latest market close, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) was valued at $183.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $185.24 while reaching the peak value of $188.722 and lowest value recorded on the day was $182.75. The stock current value is $186.32.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) board of directors today elected Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), as its 2022 chair. Matt Johnson, president of Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), was elected SIA vice chair. SIA represents 98 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. You can read further details here

QUALCOMM Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $188.72 on 11/18/21, with the lowest value was $122.17 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) full year performance was 26.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QUALCOMM Incorporated shares are logging -0.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $122.17 and $186.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15438353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recorded performance in the market was 22.31%, having the revenues showcasing 31.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 208.02B, as it employees total of 45000 workers.

Specialists analysis on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the QUALCOMM Incorporated a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 142.11, with a change in the price was noted +43.70. In a similar fashion, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted a movement of +30.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,378,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QCOM is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Trends and Technical analysis: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.73%, alongside a boost of 26.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.13% during last recorded quarter.