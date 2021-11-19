AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB): Major Movement on the Horizon

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is priced at $2.54 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.27 and reached a high price of $3.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.12. The stock touched a low price of $3.05.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of the Public Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.32 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 11/19/21.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) full year performance was -16.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are logging -80.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and -16.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.05 and $13.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8877974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) recorded performance in the market was -64.38%, having the revenues showcasing -27.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 220.40M, as it employees total of 72 workers.

Specialists analysis on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.39, with a change in the price was noted -2.83. In a similar fashion, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -52.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 840,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AQB is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Raw Stochastic average of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -40.34%, alongside a downfall of -16.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.78% during last recorded quarter.