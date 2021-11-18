Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) was valued at $11.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.22 while reaching the peak value of $12.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.82. The stock current value is $11.79.Recently in News on October 6, 2021, Rigetti Computing, a Global Leader in Full-Stack Quantum Computing, Announces Plans to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II. – Rigetti is on a mission to build the world’s most powerful computers to help solve humanity’s most important and pressing problems. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. shares are logging -3.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.62 and $12.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3686074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII) recorded performance in the market was 20.00%, having the revenues showcasing 22.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 505.49M.

The Analysts eye on Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.93, with a change in the price was noted +2.16. In a similar fashion, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. posted a movement of +22.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 584,636 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNII is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII)

Raw Stochastic average of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.00%. The shares increased approximately by 13.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.35% during last recorded quarter.