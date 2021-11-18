Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) was down -9.91%

At the end of the latest market close, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) was valued at $1.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9489. The stock current value is $0.95.Recently in News on October 18, 2021, Adamis Receives FDA Approval for ZIMHI. New High-Dose Naloxone Product for the Treatment of Opioid Overdose. You can read further details here

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.4861 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) full year performance was 134.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares are logging -59.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7104809 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) recorded performance in the market was 96.87%, having the revenues showcasing -8.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.63M, as it employees total of 116 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0503, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted a movement of -20.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,415,656 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADMP is recording 1.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Raw Stochastic average of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.80%, alongside a boost of 134.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.17% during last recorded quarter.